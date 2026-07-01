iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $26.46 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,572 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Up 6.0%

INTC stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.78 billion, a PE ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.93.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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