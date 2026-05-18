iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,060 shares of company stock worth $29,200,112. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $176.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $192.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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