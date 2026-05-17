iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,268 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $347.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. The trade was a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,924,790 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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