iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Welltower Inc. $WELL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.0% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 20,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 71,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $236.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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