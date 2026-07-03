iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,696 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 over the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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