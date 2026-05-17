iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,220 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,590 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in CocaCola by 19.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here