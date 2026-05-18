iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 83,045 General Motors Company $GM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,045 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in General Motors by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. GM earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Zacks GM growth stock article

Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. GM battery plant pause article

GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. GM Silverado changes article

GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. GM privacy penalty article GM transmission lawsuit article

GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: News that GM and peers have cut more than 20,000 U.S. salaried jobs underscores industry restructuring pressures and the challenge of balancing cost cuts with future growth investments. Detroit automakers job cuts article

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here