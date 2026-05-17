iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,105 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Airlines worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 36,196 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.18.

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United Airlines Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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