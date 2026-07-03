iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,653 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,238.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,059.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,026.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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