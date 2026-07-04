iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 116,374 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.4% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,015 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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