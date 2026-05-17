iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,852 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,852 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,941,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $41,712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,276,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on DoorDash to $350 from $300 and kept a Buy rating, citing confidence in the company’s long-term growth opportunity. Is DoorDash (DASH) the Best Depressed Stock to Buy in 2026?

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on DoorDash to $350 from $300 and kept a Buy rating, citing confidence in the company’s long-term growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnerships, including Urban Outfitters launching on DoorDash, show the platform expanding beyond restaurant delivery into broader commerce use cases. Urban Outfitters Just Launched on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,898,314.52. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

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