iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,360 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,360 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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