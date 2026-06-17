Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 18,549 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,355 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

International Business Machines stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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