Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 1,532.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,581 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 254,943 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $31.00 target price on Invesco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Invesco's payout ratio is -58.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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