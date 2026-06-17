Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 1,728.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,300, citing stronger corporate earnings, easing macro risks after the U.S.-Iran interim deal, and improved investor sentiment. That call supports a more upbeat tone for the broader market and reflects Wells Fargo’s more optimistic view of the economy. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,300, citing stronger corporate earnings, easing macro risks after the U.S.-Iran interim deal, and improved investor sentiment. That call supports a more upbeat tone for the broader market and reflects Wells Fargo’s more optimistic view of the economy. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo was selected as the preferred mortgage lender for ICON’s 3D-printed homes, a partnership that expands its role in affordable housing finance and creates a new growth angle tied to innovative construction methods. Article Title

Wells Fargo was selected as the preferred mortgage lender for ICON’s 3D-printed homes, a partnership that expands its role in affordable housing finance and creates a new growth angle tied to innovative construction methods. Neutral Sentiment: The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 35 in June from 37 in May, showing homebuilder confidence weakened as mortgage rates and materials costs stayed elevated. This is more of a mixed signal for Wells Fargo’s housing-related business than a clear negative. Article Title

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 35 in June from 37 in May, showing homebuilder confidence weakened as mortgage rates and materials costs stayed elevated. This is more of a mixed signal for Wells Fargo’s housing-related business than a clear negative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted Wells Fargo stock has been advancing while the broader market softened, reinforcing that WFC is benefiting from supportive sentiment rather than a single company-specific earnings surprise. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.2%

WFC stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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