Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 117,873 Intel Corporation $INTC

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,873 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 220,153 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,859 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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