Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $14.87 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,975 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $700,474. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.53.

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Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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