Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $5.64 Million in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,522 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $873,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,619,000 after buying an additional 2,294,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Newmont by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $585,828,000 after buying an additional 2,288,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. TD increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $125.10 to $122.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,120,276. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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