Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,457 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Tesla were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Phillip Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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