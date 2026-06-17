Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 54,566 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 390.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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