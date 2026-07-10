Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,303 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company's stock worth $603,663,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $451,093,000 after acquiring an additional 106,390 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,403,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Woodward by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,294 shares of the technology company's stock worth $322,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Woodward by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Woodward Stock Up 1.0%

WWD stock opened at $403.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.29. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.31 and a 12-month high of $450.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Woodward's payout ratio is 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $104,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,601,320.02. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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