ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 21,520 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $330.94 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.80 and a twelve month high of $336.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $297.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. This trade represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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