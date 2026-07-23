Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 19,380 Shares of RH $RH

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 692.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.12% of RH worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 842,577 shares of the company's stock worth $150,948,000 after buying an additional 194,773 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock worth $122,119,000 after acquiring an additional 359,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock worth $116,546,000 after acquiring an additional 228,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in RH by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company's stock worth $72,953,000 after acquiring an additional 104,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,996 shares of the company's stock worth $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $162.08. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The business had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $411,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,325,539.20. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 48,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $7,653,441.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,226,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $511,890,628.42. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH recently reported quarterly revenue of $800.3 million, topping estimates, and EPS of $(1.97) beat expectations by $0.15, suggesting the business is still performing better than analysts expected.

RH recently reported quarterly revenue of $800.3 million, topping estimates, and EPS of $(1.97) beat expectations by $0.15, suggesting the business is still performing better than analysts expected. Neutral Sentiment: A new “RH versus Energizer” comparison article was published, but it does not appear to be a meaningful stock-moving event on its own. Article Title

A new “RH versus Energizer” comparison article was published, but it does not appear to be a meaningful stock-moving event on its own. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has been trading near the middle of its recent range, supported by positive longer-term momentum but still sensitive to valuation and leverage concerns.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Featured Stories

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