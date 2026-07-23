Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stock Position in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.22% of Deluxe worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,291 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,260 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,331 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DLX opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Deluxe Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.97 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Deluxe's payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Deluxe from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deluxe

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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