Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,100 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000. Douglas Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.90% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLOW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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