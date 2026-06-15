Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,619 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $205.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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