IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,818 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of IDACORP worth $35,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

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IDACORP Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.52 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.60%.The company had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $211,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,351.10. The trade was a 41.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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