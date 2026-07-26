IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 282.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,351.10. The trade was a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.52 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.57%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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