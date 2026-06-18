IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 35,817.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,142 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 718,137 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.96% of IDEX worth $128,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 62,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $6,686,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.11.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $227.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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