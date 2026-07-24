IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,839 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 288,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $471,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.0%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $539.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $518.55 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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