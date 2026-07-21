IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $563.81 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $555.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.49. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.02 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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