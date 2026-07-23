IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,208 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227 shares of the company's stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $545.00 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $518.55 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $555.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEXX Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEXX Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While IDEXX Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here