IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $559.07 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $557.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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