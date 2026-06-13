IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. Makes New $554.79 Million Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,996,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $554,792,000. Circle Internet Group accounts for 100.0% of IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. owned about 2.97% of Circle Internet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, President Heath Tarbert sold 39,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $3,196,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,943,400.26. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 34,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,730,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 666,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,545,955.40. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,984 shares of company stock valued at $120,091,637 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Circle Internet Group Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of CRCL opened at $77.85 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.33.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRCL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

See Also

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