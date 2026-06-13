Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 139,516 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,974 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,516 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Dollar General worth $42,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.

Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title

Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title

Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DG stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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