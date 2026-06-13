Ieq Capital LLC Buys 25,450 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,465 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $45,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 140.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $359.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $340.32 and its 200 day moving average is $346.59. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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