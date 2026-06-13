Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,498 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Rubrik worth $55,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rubrik alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $58,206.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $187,777.98. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,650. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $99.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here