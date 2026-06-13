Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,671 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at $710,664.11. The trade was a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $237.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $172.73 and a 1-year high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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