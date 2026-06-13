Ieq Capital LLC Has $31.91 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,045 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,486 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Textron worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Textron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,214 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 723,368 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $63,056,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Textron by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,782 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Textron by 1,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,577 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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