Ieq Capital LLC Sells 65,613 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,515 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 65,613 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Rocket Lab worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of -319.97 and a beta of 2.49. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at $148,450,023.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,830. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here