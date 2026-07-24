IFC Advisors LLC Sells 8,810 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,187 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of IFC Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IFC Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,970,704,000 after acquiring an additional 936,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. President Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Article Title

NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in.

Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares.

Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA is also facing renewed competitive noise, including AMD’s push with Anthropic and a wave of articles questioning whether large AI spending could eventually favor other chip and memory suppliers, which may temper enthusiasm for NVDA in the short term. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NVDA stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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