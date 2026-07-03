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IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 13,481 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Chevron logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its Chevron stake by 3.8% in the first quarter, buying 13,481 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 372,824 shares worth about $77.1 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mostly positive, with several analysts recently raising ratings or price targets; Chevron now has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.
  • Chevron’s stock is being supported by dividend appeal and new growth opportunities, including a 20-year Microsoft power-supply deal for an AI data center, though falling oil prices and a lowered Morgan Stanley target remain near-term headwinds.
  • Interested in Chevron? Here are five stocks we like better.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,824 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Chevron were worth $77,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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