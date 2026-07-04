IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $248.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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