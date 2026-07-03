IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,639 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $774.63 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $855.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.25 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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