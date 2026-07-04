IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,878 United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,878 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after buying an additional 383,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $317,617,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $558.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.61, for a total value of $5,268,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,468,914.93. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total value of $4,586,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,960,240.32. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 632,718 shares of company stock valued at $356,533,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Therapeutics agreed to acquire Thymmune Therapeutics for $140 million upfront , with up to $160 million in milestone payments . The deal adds Thymmune’s preclinical thymic cell therapy THY-100 and expands UTHR’s regenerative medicine platform, especially for organ transplantation tolerance and related immune disorders. Article Title

United Therapeutics agreed to acquire Thymmune Therapeutics for , with up to . The deal adds Thymmune’s preclinical thymic cell therapy and expands UTHR’s regenerative medicine platform, especially for organ transplantation tolerance and related immune disorders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view UTHR favorably overall, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That suggests the market still sees upside support despite recent volatility and insider sales. Article Title

Analysts continue to view favorably overall, with the stock carrying a consensus rating. That suggests the market still sees upside support despite recent volatility and insider sales. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine A. Rothblatt and EVP Paul Mahon both sold shares this week, which can create a modest overhang for investor sentiment, though these sales were disclosed and do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

CEO and EVP both sold shares this week, which can create a modest overhang for investor sentiment, though these sales were disclosed and do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: United Therapeutics recently reported quarterly results that missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, so investors may still be weighing the company’s strong long-term growth strategy against softer near-term execution. Article Title

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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