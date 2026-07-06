IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,489 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $141,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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