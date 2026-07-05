IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,075 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 278,560 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $27,140,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138,612 shares in the company, valued at $305,794,967.16. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $6,690,574.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 283,985 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,855.15. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,103,892 shares of company stock worth $3,133,470,500.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

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More CoreWeave News

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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