IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 14,669 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,669 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 687.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $801.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.36 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $897.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.63.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

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