IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 7,487 Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company's stock worth $868,139,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on H

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,658 shares of company stock valued at $39,977,159. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $191.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -545.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

See Also

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