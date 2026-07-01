IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $36.76 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.4%

TXN opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The stock has a market cap of $271.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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